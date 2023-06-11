11 celebrities everyone should be following on TikTok

Social media is the best way for celebrities to connect with their fans and engage with their community.

And so with TikTok being the popular platform, it's no surprise we're seeing A-listers popping up on our For You page.

From participating trends, showing their daily routine, to collaborating with influencers, posting content regularly on their profiles enables us to see stars in a more personal way.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are some celebrities that everyone should follow on TikTok.

Maisie Williams

We all know Maisie Williams as Arya Stark from Games of Thrones but the 26-year-old actor made a more low key appearance on TikTok, joining the platform with an un-official and unverified account @lil.hustla which now has 713,000 followers.

Some of her entertaining videos include recreating scenes from Twilight with her friends, to doing TikTok transitions and trying out filters, Maisie knows how to have fun online.





@lil.hustla excerpt from the greatest love story ever told. @laurelmarsden 🍎 #twighlight #edwardcullen #bellaswan #fyp #love #zxycba #foryou

"I love that you’re not verified and you are just normal like the rest of us. But with more money, probably," one fan commented one of her videos.

She also may pop on your feed as she also has a film podcast called "Frank Film Club," with Hannah Williams, Lowri Roberts, described as "The club for lovers and makers of film," and clips of this are shared on TikTok.





Elle Fanning

Another celeb who joined TikTok under the radar is actor Elle Fanning, with the username @user6754189318472.

From her profile, it's clear she loves an interactive filter and duetting influencers, creating parody versions of the original video.

A fan wrote on one of Fanning's video's: "This account is so strange but I am here for it."

Though Fanning's secret TikTok was revealed when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonin January last year to promote second season of her historical comedy show The Great.

@user6754189318472 #duet with @nmillz1 TWINS





Jimmy asked Elle the TikTok account @/user6754189318472 is really her.

“I confirm that is me,” she said. “I think in the first lockdown, right when everything started, TikTok so exploded. And I was with my friend and he was like, ‘You should make one. Let’s see what happens. Just do it. Don’t put a profile picture. Don’t change the name. Let’s see.

"I posted and it got a lot of followers. TikTok then DM’ed me on my Instagram and was like, ‘You surpassed this certain number.’ Like, I was just doing it as a joke! I post when I want, but it’s silly. It’s like a little secret, not-so-secret now.”





Stanley Tucci

If you haven't been on TucciTok, then where the heck have you been?

It's an undeniable fact that Stanley Tucci is an international treasure, and his TikTok presence, with 1.4m followers only solidifies this status.

Acting isn't the only area Tucci excels in as the 62-year-old has various cooking videos ranging from risotto, a simple B.L.T., to pasta as breakfast leftovers, as well as taking us along on his adventures in Italy and trip to the UK, (the former for his CNN cooking show Searching for Italy and the latter for his book Taste).





@stanley.tucci T bone and Risotto for Jenn’s birthday 🥩🥂

"Stanley Tucci cooking is my comfort tiktok," a fan commented under one of his videos.

Another said: "I want to have dinner at Stanley's house," while someone else added: "Love when Stanley pops up on my feed."

Looks like we're all on the Tucci train.





Jonas Brothers

*(both collectively and individually)

A lot of us Gen Z lot grew up watching and listening to the Jonas Brothers on Disney Channel, and they continue to entertain with new music along with a lively TikTok presence.

From the trio collaborating to TikTok influencers such as Max Belegde, George Clarke, Jake Shane and Brookie and Jessie, they clearly have their finger on the pulse when it comes to what and who is popular on the platform.

@brookieandjessie jonas siblings❤️ @Jonas Brothers

But the three brothers also post on the individual profiles - with Joe having fun with filters, and popular sounds, doing the Guinness Challenge with occasional cameos from his wife and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

Nick uses his profile to share skits with his brothers, videos of him with his wife and The Matrix Resurrections actor Priyanka Chopra and as a Type 1 diabetic he also posted an important video on the different signs someone has Type 1 diabetes.

Kevin also share some brotherly skits too, and is partial to a fun filter, and cracks jokes and there's also some cute content of him with his kids.









Jade Thirlwall

@jadethirlwall Wow is jade ok? i’m rlly worried about jade from little mix.

While all of us are gutted about Little Mix are taking a hiatus, we'll no doubt enjoy seeing Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie's future endeavors.

Until then, Jade has been keeping us (her 2.1m followers) fed with some hilarious TikTok content, from recreating her iconic award show moment, to doing dance routines with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens, to recreating a scene from The Little Mermaid.

One person wrote: "Describe Jade Thirlwall in one word: I’ll go first - iconic."

"Typical jade very funny and loveable love ya," another person said.

Someone else added: "Would love to be bestfriends Jade."





Lizzo

@lizzo Replying to @billboard we literally had 50 versions of this damn song i thought we’d never finish it 😫 BUT IT WAS WORTH IT!!!

Her song 'About Damn Time' took TikTok by storm so it's no surprise that Lizzo is also a favourite on the platform.

With 26.9m followers, the singer makes us feel like we're all friends with her body confidence videos, get ready with me videos, eating vlogs and having the time of her life with her friends (most recently dancing to the 'One Margarita' song) as well as showing off her latest outfits from her brand Yitty.

One person said: "When I grow up I wanna be LIZZO."

"LIZZO IS JUST SO REAL," another person said.

Someone else added: "This women brings so much strength and positivity into the world."

"You are the absolute BEST," a fourth person commented.





Noah Schnapp

@noahschnapp Some more BTS

Noah Schnapp rose to fame with his role as Will Byers in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things but is also universally loved for his online presence too.

In TikTok videos to his 32.8m followers, he's shared some behind the scenes from the Stranger Things set, TikTok challenges, and used his platform to come out as gay earlier this year.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in the video.

""I guess I'm more similar to Will [Byers] than I thought," he added in the caption in reference to his statement about his Stranger Things character also being gay.

As well as this, Schnapp was also in some TikTok drama with Doja Cat after he exposed her for sliding into his DMs, asking to be set up with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, though the pair later apologised to each other.





Selena Gomez

@selenagomez Morning routine before make up! @Rare Beauty





From Disney star to beloved singer, actor, activist and business woman, Selena Gomez is a big hit on TikTok with over 58.3m followers.

A lot of the 30-year-old's content features makeup looks from her Rare Beauty line as she updates her followers on the latest products, while she also likes to film a get ready (and unready) with me routine, and loves a lip dub to a trending sound.

Some of her videos also feature her celeb pals such as Cara Delevingne, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham as well as her Only Murderers in the Building co-stars Martin Short, and Steven Martin - with one clip also including Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

She also has videos on celebrating her Hispanic heritage and her documentary My Mind & Me.





Gordon Ramsay

@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @andyslife247 Treat your #meat with respect !!! How many times do I need to say it !! #ramsayreacts #steak #tiktokcooks

Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery temper, seeking perfection when it comes to cooking food, and now the famous chef is doing the exact same on TikTok.

He often duets videos of people's cooking from recipes such as stuffed pickles, mini lasagna, and fried pizza where he gives a running commentary of this thoughts, and if he's not a fan he certainly makes it known.

The 56-year-old also posts to his 37.6m followers cooking tutorials of his own such as a hearty chip butty, Wagyu burger with cheese, sticky toffee pancakes.





Lewis Capaldi

@lewiscapaldi 3 for 3

Lewis Capaldi is known for his incredible voice but also for his sense of humour which is clear to see from his TikTok videos.

The Glaswegian has 7.8m followers on the platform where he has a knack for going viral, most recently for trying out the popularred flags filter, to his reaction of getting recognised for his TikTok rather than his music, and his entertaining ways of promoting his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

He has also shared some heartwarming videos such as a crowd at his Chicago show continue to sing when he couldn't because of his tourette's.

One person wrote: "Lewis Capaldi is my spirit animal."

"He makes me laugh so much," another person said.

Someone else added: "King of TikTok."





Niall Horan

@niallhoran Only 3 days to go ! #THESHOW

Niall Horan is also a popular celeb on TikTok, after all he was in One Direction and has a successful solo career.

With 5.8m followers, the Irishman has most recently been teasing his new album The Show to his followers, with little snippets of songs, and even his very own TikTok filter and is also a fan of lip synching to popular sounds.

Some of his other videos includes ranking his songs, reacting to fan covers, showing behind the scenes as a coach on The Voice! as well as cameos from showbiz pal Lewis Capaldi, TikToker Francis Bourgeois and even US president Joe Biden.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.