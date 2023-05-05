Everyone's favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has had a run-in with royalty while he was dashing for the Elizabeth Line at Tottenham Court Road station.

The train influencer met the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate respectively when he sprinted to make an Elizabeth Line train that was about to leave.

Fortunately for Francis, he made it just in time and also happened to run into the royal couple who both shook his hand with both parties expressing how nice it was to meet each other and he did it all while wearing his trademark camera.

Bourgeois' Instagram post was soon flooded with comments with many calling for the 22-year-old to be knighted. Fellow influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg wrote: 'Knighthood incoming.'

