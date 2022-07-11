Joseph Quinn gets emotional as fan reveals love for Stranger Things character

Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn got emotional during a talk at Showmasters Comic-Con, after a fan poured her heart about what his character, Eddie Munson, meant to her.

As the woman, who had travelled 'far' to see him thanked him for being so nice when they met, the 28-year-old actor became incredibly moved and began to cry.

Despite only joining in season 4 of the hit show, Eddie Munson met a grizzly end, and it's unknown if Quinn will return for the fifth and final season.

