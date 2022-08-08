Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp reveals 'video call' with Love Island's Ekin-Su

Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp, has unexpectedly admitted he's been video chatting with Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The actor, who plays Will Byers, was on Instagram Live with co-star Millie Bobby Brown when he made the confession.

“I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me,” Schnapp told Brown, who replied: “She did?!”

“We’ve video called each other," the 17-year-old said.

Commenters are now calling for Ekin-Su to score a role in the fifth season - and we're here for it.

