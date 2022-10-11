Selena Gomez admits she 'doesn't want to be famous' in mental health documentary

x
Video
The trailer for Selena Gomez's new mental health documentary has landed, and the 30-year-old star revealed she's 'grateful to be alive' after her struggles.
"Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this", she can be heard saying, as clips show her crying in her bed.
"I don’t want to be, like, super famous, but I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good."
She's been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me starts on Apple TV+ next month.
