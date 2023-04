Lewis Capaldi has revealed he suffers 'panic attacks' every time he wakes up after a night of drinking in fear of what he could have done while drunk.

The singer, who is also battling symptoms of Tourette's, is known for his cheeky personality.

“Maybe someone filmed me being obnoxious", he told The Sun.

"I have a panic attack the next day about what I might have said or done that is going to come back to haunt me."



