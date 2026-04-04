Today is Saturday, and so many viewers will be asking if Saturday Night Live is on tonight (April 4).

The comedy sketch show is in its 51st season, and already there has been an array of hosts and musical guests. The latest season kicked off back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

The latest SNL episode aired on March 14, where Harry Styles served as both the host and musical guest, performing songs 'Dance No More' and 'Coming Up Roses' from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Is SNL on tonight?

Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

After two weeks off, Saturday Night Live returns tonight (Saturday April 4).

Jack Black is the guest host with Jack White the musical performer.

When is the next episode?

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony

The next episode is in just seven days' time with actor Colman Domingo the guest host with Anitta performing.

Every host and performer so far in season 51

NBC

So far on the 51st season of the show, there have been a number of hosts and musical guests, as SNL kicked off the season back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

Following this, Amy Poehler returned for hosting duties, and Role Model made his SNL performance debut (with a cheeky cameo from Charli XCX during the song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out).

It was then a Sabrina Carpenter double bill as she both hosted and performed, then in November Miles Teller hosted with tunes from Brandi Carlie, followed by Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

We then saw Glen Powell take the hosting reins, with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs, and on December 6, was when Melissa McCarthy hosted, and Dijon performed.

It was the turn of the British as actor Josh O'Connor was on hosting duties with musical guest Lily Allen, who sang songs from new album, West End Girl.

In the last episode before Christmas, Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande hosted the show, while music icon Cher took to the stage, and it marked cast member Bowen Yang's final episode.

To kick 2026 off, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard made his hosting debut, with a performance from A$AP Rocky, and this was followed by Teyana Taylor hosting and Geese performing.

Alexander Skarsgård hosted for the first time on January 31, featuring rapper Cardi B performing "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime" from her album, Am I the Drama?

On February 28, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie hosted for the first time, with musical guests Mumford & Sons, in the following week it was Ryan Gosling's turn to host (marking his fourth time), with Gorillaz performing.

The latest episode, it was double duty for Harry Styles, who returned to host for a second time and also was the performer.

Elsewhere from Indy100, SNL's Tucker Carlson parody is leaving fans in hysterics, and SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles’ episode.

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