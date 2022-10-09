With Autumn in full swing, it means Halloween is just around the corner and so now is the ideal time to start planning the perfect costume for the spooky occasion.

Each year, the costume ideas are influenced by the different films, TV and media that have been trending over course of the past year - just take a look back at when the film Suicide Squaddropped back in 2016 which resulted in everyone and their mother dressing up as the Joker and Harley Quinn.

So the question is... who will everyone be dressing up as in 2022?

Well, fashion expert Maria Loizou from Karen Millen has predicted this year’s hottest pop-culture-themed Halloween costumes inspired by the most memorable moments from 2022 so far.

Costumes for women

Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series "Wednesday." YouTube/Netflix

Wednesday Addams has been a popular Halloween costume over the years but this year may see more people than ever sporting the iconic plaits and white collared dress due to the autumn release of Netflix’s new show Wednesdayon November 23.

Especially as the phrase "Wednesday Addams costume" receives an average of 58,000 monthly Google searches worldwide.

Recreate this look by pairing a printed black dress with a white pointed collar, with Wednesday’s signature braids.

(If you're looking for a group costume, then why not dress as the entire Addams family).

Wanda Maximoff from Wandavision

Elisabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Wanda Maximoff, otherwise known as Scarlet Witch, is another one of this year’s most sought-after costumes due to last year's popular mini-series Wandavision as well as appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this year.

The phrase ‘Scarlet Witch costume’ received 50,000 monthly Google searches worldwide.

A red cape and dress are all you need to channel Wanda along with incorporating a red leather top, corset or catsuit can really help in emulating the look.

(Of course, don't forget to include a signature Scarlet Witch headpiece).

Julia Fox

Julia Fox's heavy eyeliner look became so iconic that she share a tutorial on how to recreate the make-up look on her Instagram Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

Those versed in internet culture will remember when Julia Fox's heavy eye makeup became an iconic TikTok trend earlier this year (along with her pronunciation of "unca jams," “uncaht gahms" or "uncut gaams).

So dressing as Fox is the perfect 2022 Halloween costume that will definitely be a popular choice this season.

The Uncut Gems actress is used to turning heads due to her bold and daring fashion choices, so why not demand attention this Halloween by rocking Julia Fox-inspired double-denim and a dramatic smoky fox eye look.

Costumes for men

Maverick from Top Gun

Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick was one of this year's most popular films so no doubt dressing up as Tom Cruise's Maverick will also be a popular choice this Halloween.

This year’s box office hit Top Gun: Maverick reignited interest in the classic 80s film, sparking 12,000 average monthly searches for ‘Top Gun costume’ worldwide.

It also requires minimal effort as all you'll need is a fake moustache, bomber jacket and aviator glasses to recreate the outfit.





Eddie Munson from Stranger Things

This Halloween will definitely see a lot of "Stranger Things" fans dress up as Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn YouTube/Netflix

Stranger Things has taken 2022 by storm, so we can anticipate many costumes inspired by the residents of Hawkins this year and more specifically, new fan-favourite Eddie Munson.

Series four saw viewers fall in love with the Metallica-playing, Dungeons and Dragons-obsessed Eddie, leader of the Hellfire Club.

Eddie’s grunge look can easily be replicated with a Hellfire Club shirt, ripped black jeans and a denim vest - and the look wouldn't be quite complete without his trademark shaggy mullet.

Currently, the term ‘Hellfire Club shirt’ receives 41,000 average monthly searches across the globe.

Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon

YouTube/GameofThrones

Arguably one of the biggest and most-anticipated shows of the year, the Games of Thronesprequel series House of the Dragonwill likely be among the most popular Halloween looks in 2022.



Dressed in a long black robe, white-blonde wig and equipped with a plastic sword, there will of course be many Daemon Targaryen lookalikes this spooky season.



(For a group costume or general inspo other characters include King Viserys I Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Lady / Queen Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, Ser Laenor Velaryon and Ser Harwin Strong).

Costumes for couples

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Oliva DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis" (2022) YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to couples costumes, Elvis and Priscilla Presley will undoubtedly be one of the most popular choices this Halloween.

This is due to the recent release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler who perfectly portrayed the King of Rock and Roll.

Over the last 12 months, searches for "Elvis costume," have increased 335% worldwide.

A leather jumpsuit and slick gelled back hair are the key parts to Elvis's signature image, while you'll need a 60s-inspired mini dress, bouffant hair, and eyeliner to replicate Priscilla’s iconic look.





Barbie and Ken (inspired by upcoming film)

Excitement is in the air for the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling JAAP BUITENDIJK/WARNER BROS

Barbie and Ken are always a fun costume option, but this year you may see more couples dolled up as the plastic dolls as a result of those pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film.

Along with the recent "Barbiecore" trend, the Barbie aesthetic is well and truly back in fashion.



Whether it is matching neon rollerblading outfits or hot pink cowboy costumes, searches for ‘Barbie Halloween costumes’ reach an average of 15,000 each month worldwide.

Danny and Sandy from Grease

Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/REX

You can't beat the classic couple's costumes from Grease, and this Halloween is no different.

Danny and Sandy from the popular 70s musical are always a go-to look for couples and this especially will be the case this year to honour the late Olivia Newton-John who passed away back in August.

Black leather leggings or trousers, red heels and matching red lipstick complete this look for Sandy, with Danny needing only a leather jacket and slicked-back hair, with an optional D.I.Y Rydell cardigan.

Group costumes

Cast of Euphoria

"Euphoria" is always inspiring the latest fashion trends, even at Halloween HBO Max

Euphoria season two was released earlier this year, and so there will be Halloween outfits inspired by the show.



The HBO drama series is praised for its aesthetics as well as the bold makeup and fashion choices, which make for perfect group Halloween costumes, full of glitter, vibrant colours and Y2K fashion trends.

Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus

A new "Hocu Pocus" film will inspire people to recreate the witchy look this Halloween Matt Kennedy/Disney via AP/© 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Nothing says Halloween like watching the classic film Hocus Pocus, and the long-awaited sequel was released on Disney Plus on September 30th.

For friendship groups of three, the Sanderson sisters are the perfect trio to dress as this Halloween, especially as searches for ‘Hocus Pocus costumes’ have risen 317% over the past three months globally.

