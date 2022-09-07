Julia Fox has hit out at the billionaires she's dated, saying she 'used' them all, and encouraging them to 'go f***' themselves.

The actress has dated a number of ultra-wealthy men including Kanye West - and reportedly Drake too.

"Money coming into a billionaire should go right back into the community that made them rich", she said in a TikTok rant.

"Yeah that’s why I use all of you. That’s why I used all of you. Yeah. Never loved any of you guys."

