Iconic Grease makeover moment shows Olivia Newton-John at her best

Following the tragic news of Olivia Newton-John's passing aged 73, fans everywhere are remembering the roles that she was best known for.

Arguably her most iconic was Sandy in the 1978 film, Grease, where she transformed from a shy school girl, to a confident woman - which saw her nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical.

The actress and activist passed away on Monday (8 August) at her home in Southern California, following a battle with breast cancer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.