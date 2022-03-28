Julia Fox says her upcoming book is "a masterpiece" - but not a memoir

Julia Fox has revealed her upcoming book is "a masterpiece" - but won't be a memoir.

While on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars, the self-proclaimed muse of Kanye West told Variety that the work is one of her “dream projects”.

“I don’t wanna give too much of it away because I am very superstitious,” she told reporters.

When asked if it would be about her own experiences, she added, "No, it was going to be a memoir at first but now it’s just like my first book.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.