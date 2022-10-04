Netflix announces every horror coming in time for Halloween 2022

Netflix has levelled-up our spooky season by announcing the full list of films and TV shows coming out for Halloween 2022.

Mr Harringan's Phone (out 5 October), The School For Good and Evil (out 19 October), and The Midnight Club (out 7 October), are all set to be highlights for horror fans.

Of course, that's before we get our first dose of Tim Burton's Wednesday, which is set for release on 23 November, slightly after the big day, but still just as important.

