Who is hosting and performing on SNL? Upcoming schedule explained

The lineup for the final three shows of Saturday Night Live Season 51 has been announced - so who can we expect to see on our screens these next few Saturdays?

The comedy sketch show is in its 51st season, and already there has been an array of hosts and musical guests. The latest season kicked off back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

The latest SNL episode aired on April 4, where Jack Black was the host and Jack White was the musical performer.

Is SNL on this week?

SNL returns this weekend (April 11) with Michael star Colman Domingo, making his hosting debut, and Anitta performing as the musical guest.

Hosts and musical guests for final three shows of SNL51

(L-R) Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon, and Will Ferrell Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, and Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images, and Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

This week, all of the hosts and musical guests for the remainder of Season 51 have been announced.

On May 2, Olivia Rodrigo will perform double duty as host and musical guest, marking her third time on the show as a musical performer and her debut as a host. The appearance comes ahead of her upcoming album "You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love," set to drop on June 12.

After this, Matt Damon will host for a third time on May 9's show ahead of his starring role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which comes out in July. The musical guest for this episode will be Noah Kahan, making it his second performance on the show, and it will come after the release of his new album, "The Great Divide," on April 24.

For the Season 51 finale, former SNL cast member Will Ferrell will be returning to host on May 16. It will be his sixth time as host (the last time being back in 2019), and joining him as the musical guest will be Paul McCartney, who has previously performed on the show four times before. His performance comes ahead of his new album, "The Boys of Dungeon Lane", out on May 29.

Every host and performer so far on Season 51

NBC

So far on the 51st season of the show, there have been a number of hosts and musical guests, as SNL kicked off the season back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

Following this, Amy Poehler returned for hosting duties, and Role Model made his SNL performance debut (with a cheeky cameo from Charli XCX during the song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out).

It was then a Sabrina Carpenter double bill as she both hosted and performed, then in November Miles Teller hosted with tunes from Brandi Carlie, followed by Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

We then saw Glen Powell take the hosting reins, with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs, and on December 6, was when Melissa McCarthy hosted, and Dijon performed.

It was the turn of the British as actor Josh O'Connor was on hosting duties with musical guest Lily Allen, who sang songs from new album, West End Girl.

In the last episode before Christmas, Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande hosted the show, while music icon Cher took to the stage, and it marked cast member Bowen Yang's final episode.

To kick 2026 off, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard made his hosting debut, with a performance from A$AP Rocky, and this was followed by Teyana Taylor hosting and Geese performing.

Alexander Skarsgård hosted for the first time on January 31, featuring rapper Cardi B performing "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime" from her album, Am I the Drama?

On February 28, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie hosted for the first time, with musical guests Mumford & Sons, in the following week it was Ryan Gosling's turn to host (marking his fourth time), with Gorillaz performing.

It was double duty for Harry Styles, who returned to host for a second time on March 14 and was also the musical guest.

The latest SNL episode aired on April 4, where Jack Black was the host and Jack White was the musical performer.

Elsewhere from Indy100, SNL's Tucker Carlson parody is leaving fans in hysterics, and SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles’ episode.

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