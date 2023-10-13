John Fury attacks perspex glass to try and get to KSI at dramatic press conference

John Fury stole the show during Tommy Fury and KSI's press conference ahead of their fight this weekend, when the former boxer sensationally tried to attack the YouTuber through perspex glass.

Fury and KSI were facing off in a cage with only the transparent sheet between them, when the 24-year-old's dad appeared to lose his temper and began punching and headbutting the glass.

KSI appeared unphased by it all, encouraging the people holding him back to 'let him'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter