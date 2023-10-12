KSI caught 'spitting' at John Fury after pre-boxing match open workout turns fiery

The tension is hotting up between KSI and Tommy Fury, after the YouTuber was spotted seemingly 'spitting' at his opponents dad in retaliation to him throwing a bottle.

KSI and Fury participated in an open workout ahead of their upcoming clash, however, things took a turn when John Fury noticed KSI looking down at his son from a balcony, shouting abuse.

"P****! Look at me when I'm talking to you!", he shouted.

Losing his patience, the 59-year-old launched a bottle up at him, prompting the 30-year-old to 'spit' back at him from above.

