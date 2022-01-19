Indy100 is the only news site on the internet where you decide the news agenda.
So without further ado, here are your top 100 most-liked recent stories from Indy100:
- Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news
- Teen called ‘little b****’ for refusing to give plane seat with extra legroom to older woman
- Hooters waitress reveals how much she makes in tips in a week - and the amount will surprise you
- Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out
- ITV News’s intro to clip of Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party didn’t hold back at all
- Pub landlord shames customers after they refuse to pay for meal despite eating it
- Scientist captures footage of ‘half-eaten zombie shark’ following cannibal attack
- Salt Bae reveals his voice for the first time and fans are surprised
- Emily Ratajkowski explains why Pete Davidson is so attractive to so many women
Emily Ratajkowski summed up Pete Davidson's sex appeal Getty Images
- Viral TikTok reveals man booked an Uber and sent his date home because he didn’t like her outfit
- Madonna sets tongues wagging as she tests Instagram rules with racy bedroom snaps - 11 top reactions
- ‘Slap yourself in the f**king face’ Jimmy Carr slams anti-vaxxer at his gig with just one line
- Aunt who paid for nephew’s winning lottery ticket demands he hand over the winnings but people disagree
- Bartender quits after boss apparently says he can’t get drunk on day off
- Salt Bae’s London restaurant is being flooded with negative online reviews by unhappy diners
- People think they’ve spotted an alien in the latest pictures from NASA’s Mars Rover
- Woman left devastated after no one shows up to her ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner
- Deputy PM accused of mouthing ‘w*****’ at BBC’s Nick Robinson during tense interview
- Harry Styles pauses gig to do dramatic gender reveal
Harry Styles' gig are about way more than just the music, these days Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty
- Best man left red-faced after cheeky comment during newlyweds’ first dance caught on microphone
- Bomb squad called to A&E after man gets WW2 shell stuck up his bum – and the internet’s had a field day
- Woman forced to defend her relationship after TikTok of her surprising her boyfriend sparks ‘red flag’ debate
- Woman cancels date after Googling match’s name
- Ghislaine Maxwell faces 65 years in prison – her reaction to guilty verdict was odd
- Groom kicks female members out of wedding after white dress ‘prank’
- Man claims to have been stalked by horrifying ‘dog man’ monster in Australian outback
- Awkward moment Jeff Bezos cut-off emotional William Shatner to start champagne showers
- Salt Bae to leave London restaurant just six weeks after opening
- Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister
- Viral video of ‘world’s biggest snake’ being lifted out of rainforest leaves viewers shocked
- Man tried to call his TikTok date a ‘c***’ behind her back... but accidentally sent her the message
- Michelin star chef slams Salt Bae as ‘Mickey Mouse’ in scathing review
- Woman calls police on new neighbour because she looks ‘too young’ to own a property
- Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson left speechless after being shown ‘world’s largest penis’ on This Morning
This was their reaction... This Morning/ITV
- Britney Spears posts multiple nude pictures to Instagram after conservatorship victory
- Chicken shop hit with negative reviews after refusing to serve Tommy Robinson
- Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth
- TikTok divided over man’s controversial method of stopping people walking on his lawn
- Thong-wearing bride goes viral after giving groom a twerking lap dance at their wedding
- Radio 1 host creatively avoids reading out name of explicit anti-Boris Johnson song on Christmas Top 40
- Nigel Farage put firmly in his place on Irish TV over IRA video: ‘You haven’t got a clue’
- Woman’s amazing reaction to landing a new job goes viral after being captured on CCTV
- Mum was horrified when warts started growing on her forearm tattoo - that had to be burned off
- Woman who applied for job at KFC receives ‘most cringe rejection letter ever’
- Elon Musk shares jaw-dropping old clip of Bill Gates being mocked for thinking internet was next big thing
Elon Musk is never far from the headlines AFP/Getty
- Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post
- Amazon delivery driver goes viral after perfectly following customer’s instructions
- Amazon driver fired after video of woman leaving his van goes viral
- TikTok swinger stuns platform by revealing that she lets her husband havesex with her mother
- Woman left ‘mortified’ after pooing all over her date’s room
- Food critic eats and reviews takeaway kebab outside ‘ludicrous’ Salt Bae restaurant in viral stunt
- Cinema worker leaves people mortified after viral TikTok reveals what staff can actually see during films
- Newsnight segment featuring Allegra Stratton ‘humiliating’ a woman on benefits resurfaces
- Black woman shares photo of Airbnb next to a cotton field and sparks TikTok debate
- Bride ‘mad’ she has to return borrowed dress despite disinviting the person who owns it
- Jeremy Clarkson hits out at ‘f******’ government he fears will ‘c*** everything up’ as he collects award
- Mother left fuming after previous owners of her new home refuse to leave
- Lord Kerr demolishes Priti Patel’s ‘economic migrants’ narrative with just three simple facts
Priti Patel, who's never far from the headlines Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
- Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ at gym who kept staring at her
- Evangelical pastor claims that the reason Jesus hasn’t returned is because people aren’t donating enough money
- Woman shocked after she found out she was pregnant when she gave birth on the toilet
- Man slammed for telling girlfriend not to eat another slice of pizza because ‘he’s seen her naked’
- Graham Norton mocking Henry Cavill over his Warhammer hobby divides viewers
- You can get paid £150,000 for letting a robot use your face and voice
- Woman has boyfriend FaceTime her during his 12-hour shift because she doesn’t ‘trust females’
- Firefighter arrested as he tried to save car crash victims in resurfaced clip
- Instagram ‘took down’ Madonna’s racy bedroom pictures but she just shared them again anyway
- Adele says what everyone’s thinking as she gives her views on Matt Hancock’s affair
Adele spoke for the nation. PA
- The Daily Show just eviscerated Brexit in less than 60 seconds
- People are shocked by Jared Leto’s age as he posts shirtless photo for birthday
- Girl, 10, asks Alexa for a challenge and is told to poke metal into power outlet
- Man accused of shaming Tinder date after she paid for her share of meal with coins
- Man found dead with winning lottery ticket in pocket
- Madonna flashes viewers on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
- Man tells Reddit how he evicted girlfriend after she ‘kicked out’ cat
- Hooters waitresses say new uniforms featuring ‘tiny’ shorts took outfit from ‘PG to porn
- Bride faints, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding disaster
- This Onion headline about Kyle Rittenhouse is starting to come true
- Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?
- Elon Musk wants to start a university called the ‘Texas Institute of Technology & Science’
- Bride gets ‘upset’ after seamstress friend refuses to make her wedding dress for free
- Trevor Noah praised for his take on Kyle Rittenhouse case: ‘That’s some bulls***’
- Ian Hislop praised after explaining the entire ‘disgraceful’ Owen Paterson scandal in just 60 seconds
Ian Hislop from the top rope rebel.indy100.com
- New ‘bigfoot footage’ has experts admitting that ‘it could be real’
- Kid gets trampled by royal guard at Tower of London in shocking TikTok video
- Woman catches her husband cheating on her own doorbell camera
- Stepmother cancels Christmas for ‘vindictive’ kids and sends them back to their mom
- Woman accidentally live-streamed sex with husband on Facebook – and her dad tuned in
- Brexiteer Question Time audience member stuns Fiona Bruce with anti-Brexit comments
- Woman finds receipt for surveillance equipment in Airbnb and shares video to TikTok
- Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows
- Gillian McKeith is urging unvaxxed men to ‘name the price’ of their sperm and everyone’s confusedDad evicts pregnant daughter after she ‘lied’ about ex-boyfriend
- Harry Redknapp makes TV history in unfortunate Who Wants To Be A Millionaire blunder
- Woman drives nine hours to visit long-distance boyfriend only to discover that he is cheating
- Keanu Reeves was asked if he’s the nicest guy in Hollywood and his response perfectly answered the question
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has had a career spanning 30 years Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
- Anger as former F1 boss questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood
- Man writes ‘warning’ message on date’s toilet seat with her lipstick after he was asked to leave
- Boris Johnson left speechless after being confronted about being maskless next to David Attenborough
- Sour grapes? Piers Morgan takes swipe at Adele after not being invited to her special show