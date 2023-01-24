Ghislaine Maxwell uses prison interview to moan there's no seasoning on the tofu

Ghislaine Maxwell complained of 'tasteless' food in prison as she sat down for an interview with Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV, from behind bars in Florida.

Maxwell is on a meat-free diet, so has limited choice when it comes to meals at FCI Tallahassee.

"The portion control is very odd", she said, claiming 95 per cent of her meals are tofu, instead of the other alternatives she 'should' be offered.

"The tofu has no seasoning, there's no seasoning allowed. No salt or pepper or anything. So it's beyond tasteless."

