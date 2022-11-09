Jimmy Kimmel claims Donald Trump shoved an old lady into a pool

Jimmy Kimmel has claimed that he was at a dinner party with Dr Oz, where the democrat told him that Donald Trump had pushed an old lady into a pool.

"They were at Mar-a-Lago at a party ... and this very glamorous older woman walks up to Trump [and asks], 'Donald, how do I look?'" Kimmel begins recalling.

"And he says, 'You would look better wet,' and he shoves her in the pool."

Lisa Oz reportedly helped the woman out of the pool as Trump 'laughed like a maniac'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

