Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

Eric Dier has been mocked by football fans after he appeared to have adopted a German accent after playing just one game for his new club, Bayern Munich.

The England international joined the Bundesliga champions from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season, with an option for a permanent offer also available.

He made his debut in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Union Berlin replacing Dayot Upamecano at halftime. Dier spoke to Sky Sports after the game but keen viewers noticed that he spoke with what appeared to be a German accent.

The 30-year-old said: "It's a very proud moment for me obviously to make my debut for this club, it's a proud moment for me and my family," Dier said.

"I really enjoyed it. I'm happy to make my debut in this stadium [Allianz Arena] it's even nicer. I'm really happy with how I've settled, hopefully I can continue to help the team."

Many were quick to make comparisons to Steve McClaren adopting a Dutch accent when managing FC Twente and Joey Barton attempting a French accent when he played for Marseille.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.