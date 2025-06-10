Watch: Runaway pet zebra airlifted back home after 9 days on the run

A runaway zebra named Ed has been airlifted back home after over a week on the run.

Ed, was spotted several times and his adventures spawned a lot of memes, pictures of him eating waffles, visiting other Tennessee cities and begging on the side of the road.

The Zebra was found in a pasture in Christiana, a small community in central Tennessee, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

