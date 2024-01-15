Stone Cold Steve Austin takes an ice bath and discovers it's colder than he is

WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has finally found something colder than he is - figuratively and in a chemical sense - a bath of ice water.

Austin, real name Steve Williams, was the 'Toughest SOB' in the WWE during his time in the ring but a ice bath, of minus 50 degrees water at his Broken Skull Ranch, might be his hardest opponent yet.

The 59-year-old aimed for 3 minutes in the water but didn't quite manage that giving up after just a few seconds, with a fair few curse words thrown in there. He was in more pain than when Bret Hart put him in the Sharpshooter at WrestleMania 13.

He did revisit it 10 minutes later and sure enough the Texas Rattlesnake managed to last 3 minutes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.