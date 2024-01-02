Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

16-year-old Luke Littler is dominating the World Darts Championship, and it's got people online thinking: "Well, isn't it easy throwing arrows at a board?"

In fact, a few fans have even tried to recreate his sensational performance for themselves, and been greeted by disappointment, and a few holes in their garage wall.

Littler has already bagged £100,000 in prize money, and knocked out long-time pro, Brendan Dolan, to reach the semi-finals.

He's the youngest ever to get as far as he has in the competition.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter