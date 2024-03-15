Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

Red Bull athlete Tom Bridge, swapped his kitesurf for a longboard to surf the peak of the famous Severn Bore on Wednesday (March 13).

Bridge, who hails from a family of kitesurfers in Exmouth, joined local surfers in enjoying the river’s unique conditions, which earlier this week reached its ‘five-star’ peak during daylight hours for the first time in five years.

As one of the UK’s rarest natural phenomena, the Severn Bore attracts surfers, kayakers and paddleboarders from all over the world.

It is caused by a rising tide from the Atlantic Ocean being squeezed into the funnel-shaped Bristol Channel and Severn Estuary.

Tom previously put the southwest’s watersports culture on the map back in 2020 when he went kitesurfing in Storm Ciara, achieving extraordinary altitude in 94mph winds.

