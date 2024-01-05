Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

Luke Littler has revealed what he's going to spend his £200,000 prize money on after becoming the runner-up at the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old has been making headlines for not only his age, but his infectious personality, and it won't come as a surprise where his cash is going.

"First thing that comes to my head...probably Fifa points", he told BBC Radio One.

It's either that, or many, many kebabs.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter