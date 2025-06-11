World's 'first flying car' is going on sale a lot sooner than you think

The race to launch the world's first flying car onto the market is on with Klein Vision releasing new footage of their AirCar which goes on sale in 2026 for $800,000.

The Slovakia-based developer is the first to be be certified for flight and hopes to be on sale in January next year.

The AirCar has already completed 170 successful flight hours as well as over 500 takeoffs and landings, has a 620-mile flight range and a cruising flight speed of 155 mph.

This article was originally published on 16 May 2025

