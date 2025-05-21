Sesame street moves to Netflix after Trump cuts funding

Sesame Street has announced it will be moving to Netflix after President Donald Trump cut funding for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

A brand new series will launch on the streaming service along with 90 hours of previous episodes.

This comes after Trump cut funding for PBS and NPR, claiming they engaged in "biased and partisan news coverage".

