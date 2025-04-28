Bill Belicheck, 73, North Carolina's head coach, was asked about how he met his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, 24, in an interview with CBS Mornings on Sunday (April 27) but before he could answer she put a stop to the conversation.

Belicheck, famous for having the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach, didn't answer correspondent Tony Dokoupil after Hudson jumped in and said: "We're not talking about this."

The interview was to promote his biography The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, which is due to be released May 6.

