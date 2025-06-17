First Look: Liam Neeson stars in remake of The Naked Gun

The official trailer for the remake of The Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson has dropped and fans of the original movies are confused.

The original American crime spoof-comedies starred Leslie Nielson as Detective Sergeant Frank Dreblin, a police detective with a lot of heart despite having many innocent, but comical mishaps.

A time capsule of 1980s comedy, the films are smothered in innuendo, punny humour and slapstick punchlines, of which fans are sceptical Liam Neeson will be able to pull off.

One user on X wrote, "Bad choice. I love Liam, but he can't play this part."

Another said, "You can tell immediately that the people who wrote this have never seen the original movies or Police Squad which it is based on."

The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer, opens in theaters on August 1, 2025.

