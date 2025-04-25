TikToker creates fantasy Pope league with 'pope points' on the line

A TikToker has created a fantasy football-esqe way to keep up with the conclave as they choose the next Pope seated at the Vatican.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday (April 21) and cardinals from across the world will now travel to the Vatican to take part in the papal conclave to choose the next Pope.

The secretive process that happens behind closed doors might not seem like the most entertaining watch but @itismaxhooray has taken things into his own hands, and creating his own fantasy Pope league where people can win points to "become the next Pope" themselves.

