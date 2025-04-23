Identical twin sisters from Australia have gone viral for speaking in unison, recounting the frightening experience their mum had when threatened by a gunman during a carjacking.

Sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers went viral Monday (April 21) after describing their mums experience to the press.

Appearing on a local news report posted on X, the identical pair wear matching bunny covered shirts recalled the moment a man warned them, "Run, he’s got a gun!.”

