First look at Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club starring Helen Mirren

The first trailer for the long awaited Thursday Murder Clubhas just dropped and fans are excited to see the books brought to life on screen.

Given the books are so popular, though, some people inevitably envisioned things looking a little different in their heads.

The film starring Helen Mirren, Piers Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie is an adaptation of the beloved best selling novel by Richard Osman.

The books have built a huge fan base and so people have a lot to say about the first sneak peak of our friends at Coopers Chase.

One fan said, "I envisioned it as a nice independent living kinda care home not a stately home that they lived in."

Others praised the trailer saying it looked amazing: "I so much want this to be good! The books are a delight."

The Thursday Murder Club will be released on 28 August on Netflix which is, fittingly, a Thursday.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings