Hilarious trailer drops for new Keanu Reeves movie 'Good Fortune'

A new trailer has just dropped for upcoming movie Good Fortune and it's got Keanu Reeves fans in stitches.

The beloved Hollywood actor, famed for his roles in John Wick, Bill and Ted, and the Matrix franchise, takes on his next character a down and out budget guardian angel.

Angel Gabriel, who has been stuck saving drivers from accidents whilst texting and driving, comes to Earth to find a lost soul to save to prove his worth and get his wings.

Those poor soul ends up being gig worker Arj (Aziz Ansari) and venture capitalist Jeff (Seth Rogen) and by the looks of the trailer, chaos ensues.

Ansari's directorial debut feature Good Fortune comes to cinemas in October 2025.

