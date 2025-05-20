Denzel Washington in fiery confrontation with photographer at Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington appeared to have a heated exchange with a photographer on Monday (May 19) on the red carpet of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The actor was attending the premiere of his new movie Highest 2 Lowest, walking the red carpet with co star A$AP Rocky, when a photographer appeared to tap him on the shoulder.

The photographer was smiling throughout and when he made advances again, Denzel can be seen repeatedly saying "Stop it".

