Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in Northwestern commencement speech

Steve Carell gave a hilarious commencement speech to Northwestern University students on Sunday (June 15) full of humour and good advice, as well as a mid address dance break.

Students and teachers threw shapes alongside the actor to The Ting Tings' 'That's Not My Name' turning the ceremony into a huge party filled with laughter.

Carell signed off the speech telling students, “kindness isn’t a weakness — it is a very potent strength.”

