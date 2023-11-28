Harry Redknapp stars in bizarre government ad promoting 'deadline day'

Football legend Harry Redknapp is getting involved in a different type of 'deadline day' by becoming the star of a new government ad urging pensioners to apply for cash boost.

The ad mimics a sports channel on one of the most important days in the footballing calendar, with Redknapp 'pulling up in his car' being hounded by reporters on why pension credit is a 'brilliant signing'.

"It’s always an exciting time of the season – I would just say to anyone, check in with your mum, dad, nan, or grandad", he says of the 10 December deadline.

