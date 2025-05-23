Donald Trump hosted the 2025 NCAA basketball champions the Florida Gators at the white house (May 22) and fawned over a player in a bizarre meeting.

Trump shook hands with 7-foot-9 Gators player, Olivier Rioux and said "And you're a beautiful looking guy, no its really, to be that tall I think its great"

The team gave Trump an autographed basketball and No. 47 jersey with his name on the back after winning 65-63 in San Antonio in April.

