Brazilian football legend Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

Footballing legend Ronaldo was left speechless during a new interview with YouTuber iShowSpeed, when the content creator asked if he was the dad of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"What do you mean? I'm Ronaldo, the first Ronaldo", the 47-year-old responded, baffled that iShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr) didn't appear to know anything about him.

"Exactly, you're the first Ronaldo so are you Ronaldo's dad?", he responded, insistant on getting an answer.

The pair are not related.

