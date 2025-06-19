First Look: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 trailer drops

The trailer for season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphiahas dropped and the gang is returning to Abbot Elementary for another crossover episode.

The trailer teases Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds starring in the ACTUAL Bachelor franchise universe alongside host Jess Palmer, and the usual shenanigans in Paddy's Pub.

The official description for Season 17 says they "return to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations... like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges.

"They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

"In Season 17, they’ll chase down them all. And the money. Obviously, the money. They don’t want to spend the rest of their lives working like dogs.”

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia premieres on July 9.

