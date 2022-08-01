North West turns Kim Kardashian into 'mommy minion' in TikTok trend

The minion makeup trend is taking over TikTok, and now even North West and Kim Kardashian are joining in on the fun.

Usually, the trend sees adults prank kids by doing their 'makeup' and turning them into a minion, but the nine-year-old decided she wanted to transform her billionaire mum into a yellow animated character. Respect.

Painting Kim with the minions' trademark glasses and adding plenty of sparkle, the mum-of-four owned the opportunity and posed in her new face - which arguably looked rather good.

