‘Sometimes it’s no one’s fault’: OJ Simpson chimes in on Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial

OJ Simpson has weighed-in on the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial by saying 'sometimes it's no one's fault'.

The former football star told the story of how he used to crash into people on the slopes, but doesn't think it's worth legal action.

"Accidents happen skiing, I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope", he told followers. "You see it all the time.”

Closing statements from the jury in the Gwyneth Paltrow case are expected today (30 March).

