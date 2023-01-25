Resurfaced clip of Paris Hilton hanging out with kids proves she'll be an iconic mum

x
Video
Following the news that Paris Hilton has welcomed a baby via surrogate, a resurfaced clip of the socialite hanging out with some kids proves that she's going to make an iconic parent.
In 2020, Paris posted a video on YouTube of her hanging out with influencer twins, Mila and Emma, who are invited to her sprawling mansion to play.
While they're together, the 41-year-old teaches the kids some of her iconic phrases including 'sliving' and 'that's hot', while showering them with toys and fun.
