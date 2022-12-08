Wiz Khalifa says Michael Phelps had 'Aquaman's lungs' when they smoked weed

Wiz Khalifa says Michael Phelps has 'Aquaman's lungs' as he recalls the time they smoked weed together.

The 'Black and Yellow' artist appeared on The Rap Caviar podcast where he insinuated that the Olympic medallist loved the green stuff.

"He was like, 'I feel like I'm floating,' and I wanted to make a swimming joke, but I was like, 'I'm just gonna keep that to myself'", the rapper joked.

"The weed inhale - he's like smoking a joint in two puffs."

