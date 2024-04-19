3 exercises you need to aid your London Marathon recovery

London Marathon is fast-approaching, and with approximately 50,000 people tackling the 26.2-mile course, there's going to be some seriously sore legs on Monday.

Expert trainer at The Gym Group, Tee, has put together the three key stretches you need to focus on in order to aid your recovery, including hip flexors, a hamstring stretch, and glute-targeted movements.

The iconic marathon takes athletes past some of the Capital's most iconic landmarks, including Greenwich's Cutty Sark, before finishing up close to Buckingham Palace.

