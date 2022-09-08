Crowd outside Buckingham Palace fall eerily silent following news of Queen's passing

Footage taken from outside Buckingham Palace shows the crowd of hundreds of royalists fall eerily silent upon reading the news of Her Majesty's death.

The notice was placed on the gates of the palace at 6:30 pm today (8 September), announcing she had passed away this afternoon at Balmoral.

'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow', the statement read.

Her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, is next in line to the throne.

