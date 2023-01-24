DeSantis disapproves of African-American history course standing at ironic podium

Ron DeSantis disapproved of an Advanced Placement African-American history course during a press conference on Monday (23 January) - while ironically standing at a podium promoting Florida as 'the education state'.

The high school course was rejected over 'left wing ideology' and 'queer studies' contained in the modules, as well as works by Angela Davis and Kimberlé W. Crenshaw.

"Who would say and important part of Black history is queer theory?" he said on the podium.

"That is somebody pushing an agenda."

