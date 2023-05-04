Detroit school under fire for 'strip-searching' pupils for vape pen

The mum of an eighth-grade student is suing her school after they allegedly 'strip-searched' her daughter for a vape pen.

Yvette Dinwiddie says George Crockett Academy accused her daughter of having the vape pen in her underwear, and stripped her naked while she was on her period.

"If she was smoking I should be the first one to know", she insists, adding that she has pulled her other children from the school: "I don't even trust them."

