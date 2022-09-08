Labour MP brands Tories a 'speed dating agency for prime ministers'

A Labour MP has savagely branded the Tory Party a 'speed dating agency for prime ministers' - mocking the fact there has been so many in recent years.

Angela Eagle appeared on Politics Live to call for a general election.

"We are on the fourth Tory leader in the last six years, the Tory party has turned into some sort of a speed dating agency for prime ministers", she scathed.

"They're not fit to govern."

