Liberal Democrats launch local election campaign with bizarre JCB video

The Liberal Democrats in Berkhamsted have announced their campaign for the area's local elections with a rather odd new video.

Smashing down a bunch of blue hay bales (representing the Tories) in a JCB digger, the candidate, Sir Ed Davey, jumps out to say hello to the press waiting.

Davey then took the digger to the town centre to meet locals, and perfectly positioned himself next to a Wetherspoons pub - owned by brexiteer, Tim Martin.

That's how to start your campaign with a bang.

