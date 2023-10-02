Watch moment 'buffoon' Matt Hancock faceplants in mud on Celebrity SAS

Matt Hancock's long-awaited appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues, and this week, viewers got to enjoy seeing the former health secretary faceplant into mud.

The controversial politician was made to crawl through mud with heavy weights on his back, as abuse was hurled by the leaders.

"F****** pathetic you’re like a crab!", DS Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham shouts at him, before adding: "Get up you f****** buffoon."

Later in the show, he told another contestant he 'doesn't know' what Boris Johnson would think of him doing the show as they 'haven't spoke'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.