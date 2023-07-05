A look back at Mhairi Black's most damning speech as she announces politics exit

As Mhairi Black announces she's taking a step away from politics, supporters are remembering every time she held the government to account in Parliament, and in particular, one speech that will stick with many for years to come.

In May 2022, the SNP MP took aim at 'facism', and how low pensions, low sick pay, lack-of economic targets, and the breaking of international law were all contributing to the 'F' word becoming a huge part of the UK.

Black has blamed the 'toxic' Commons as the reason for her standing down.

